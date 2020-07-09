Woodford County Judge: nine-year-old boy charged with murder unfit to stand trial

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — A nine-year-old Goodfield boy will likely no longer face murder charges for a fire he is accused of starting in 2019 that killed five people.

Judge Charles Feeney made the determination in Woodford County court during a hearing Thursday. Feeney, citing a fitness evaluation done by Dr. Eugene Griffin, said it is unlikely Kyle Alwood will gain fitness to stand trial in the next year.

Alwood faces multiple first-degree murder and aggravated arson charges. Both prosecution and defense attorneys requested a hearing that would discharge the case. But, before that could happen, both prosecutors and defense attorneys have motions they want to file. A case management conference is scheduled for August 6th at 11:30 a.m.

Alwood’s father and grandparents appeared in the courtroom Thursday. The attorney of Alwood’s father joined the hearing via Zoom.

Alwood’s attorney, Peter Dluski, told judge Feeney he wants to have a fire expert speak in court soon. It is unknown when that will happen, the case management conference will happen first.

His mother, Katie, was not at the fitness hearing.

69-year-old Kathryn Murray, 34-year-old Jason Wall, 2-year-old Damien Wall, 2-year-old Rose Alwood and 1-year-old Ariel Wall died in the April, 2019 fire at a mobile home in Goodfield.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

