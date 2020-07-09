Woodford County Judge: nine-year-old boy charged with murder unfit to stand trial

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — A nine-year-old Goodfield boy will likely no longer face murder charges for a fire he is accused of starting in 2019 that killed five people.
Judge Charles Feeney made the determination in Woodford County court during a hearing Thursday. Feeney, citing a fitness evaluation done by Dr. Eugene Griffin, said it is unlikely Kyle Alwood will gain fitness to stand trial in the next year.
Alwood faces multiple first-degree murder and aggravated arson charges. Both prosecution and defense attorneys requested a hearing that would discharge the case. But, before that could happen, both prosecutors and defense attorneys have motions they want to file. A case management conference is scheduled for August 6th at 11:30 a.m.
Alwood’s father and grandparents appeared in the courtroom Thursday. The attorney of Alwood’s father joined the hearing via Zoom.
Alwood’s attorney, Peter Dluski, told judge Feeney he wants to have a fire expert speak in court soon. It is unknown when that will happen, the case management conference will happen first.
His mother, Katie, was not at the fitness hearing.
69-year-old Kathryn Murray, 34-year-old Jason Wall, 2-year-old Damien Wall, 2-year-old Rose Alwood and 1-year-old Ariel Wall died in the April, 2019 fire at a mobile home in Goodfield.
This story will be updated with more details as they become available.
Latest Headlines
- Farmers, crops battling the heat; ready for rain, cooler weather
- Local Walmarts step up face-covering enforcement
- McLean Co. YWCA’s ‘Women of Distinction’ to go virtual; nominations accepted
- Crusens on Farmington Rd. temporarily closes after cook tests positive for COVID-19; set to open next week
- Washington officials ask for reduced water usage for duration of tower maintenance