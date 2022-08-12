EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monkeypox has officially reached Woodford County.

Friday, a Woodford County resident tested positive for Monkeypox (MPV), according to the Woodford County Health Department (WCHD) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Initial epidemiologic characteristics as well as the positive orthopoxvirus results led health officials to consider it a probable MPV infection. That testing was completed at a private lab.

Health leaders are using contact tracing to identify those who may have been in contact with the patient while infectious.

WCHD has not identified any additional cases in the county at this time.

Since MPV does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus, health leaders said the case remains isolated and there is no indication that the virus will spread further.