EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– Multiple residents have called Woodford County Sheriff’s office regarding phone calls from an unknown person masquerading as a detective.

A Woodford County Sheriff’s Facebook post states that the number originated from the dispatch phone number before being transferred to an outside area code.

Like most scams, the goal is to trick people out of their money. In this case, it’s threatening jail time with bogus charges while demanding money.

The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone who receives a questionable phone call from someone claiming to be a deputy or detective to call (309) 467-7930 to check validity.

The Facebook post also clarifies they do not take credit cards, which is an easy tell that the call is fraudulent.