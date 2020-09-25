Woodford County Sheriff warns residents about reported car burglaries

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials in Woodford County are warning residents about multiple car burglaries in the area.

Friday afternoon officials took to Facebook to provide residents with tips for keeping the community safe.

“The things taken can be replaced eventually, but having this happen to you will take a little piece of security away from you and your family,” the post reads.

Locking homes and vehicles is a sure way to keep people and property safe and those who see something are encouraged to say something, it continues.

The Woodford County Sheriff’s office can be reached at 309-467-2375.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected