Woodford County Sheriff’s Office investigates Secretary of State facility

ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD)– The Secretary of State Police and the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary that happened Sunday night.

Officers said at around 7 p.m., the driver’s license facility was robbed in Roanoke. Police have posted photos from the night of the incident on it’s Facebook page.

Officials from the Secretary of State’s Office told WMBD that phone lines and security lines were cut and need to be fixed. The facility will be closed to fix the lines and should reopen by Wednesday.

There is no indication of any data breach at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the Woodford County Sherriff’s office at 309-467-2375.