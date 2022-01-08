Woodford County Sheriff’s office investigating multiple overnight vehicle burglaries

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is investigating multiple overnight and early morning vehicle burglaries Saturday.

According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Post, one of the vehicle burglaries was to a locked police vehicle.

Footage from the officer’s home showed three suspects, two of which were armed with handguns.

Places that reported thefts so far include St Francis Lane, Maple Lane, and Whispering Oaks subdivision in Germantown Hills and Mile Tree Rd in Bayview Gardens.

Anyone with cameras in these areas is encouraged to review their footage and forward anything that might help the investigation to the Sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information can contact Detectives Gillson or Holocker at 309-467-2475. Video footage or information can be sent to Bgillson@woodford-county.org