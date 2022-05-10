WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scammers impersonating them Tuesday.

According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the scammers will claim to be from the Sheriff’s Office and state that they have a warrant for your arrest.

The scammers are also spoofing the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office phone number, so the call will appear to be coming from the sheriff’s office.

The Woodford County Sheriff’s office stated that they would never call and inform you that you have a warrant and will not ask for payment over the phone.

Anyone who receives a scam call is encouraged to discontinue the call, anyone who is concerned can contact the sheriff’s office at 309-467-2375.