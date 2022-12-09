WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant to contact them immediately, as she is wanted for attempted murder.

According to a press release sent Friday, Sturdivant is wanted in relation to a hit-and-run that took place in the parking lot of the Kappa Men’s Club early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene just before 4:30 a.m., where an unresponsive woman was discovered in the parking lot and transported by ambulance to a Bloomington hospital.

Police determined that two employees were involved in a dispute in the club and were removed to the parking lot, where the fight escalated. Once outside, Sturdivant got into her vehicle, approached the victim, and eventually hit and run over the victim while fleeing the scene.

Sturdivant is 21 years old, 5’4″, and approximately 115 lbs.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Sturdivant, please contact the Woodford County Sheriff’s office at 309 467 2375.