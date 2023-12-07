WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Incumbent office-holders in Woodford County will not be challenged in the March 19, 2024 primary, a report on filings with the Woodford County clerk’s office showed.

Circuit Clerk Lynn Gilbert of Congerville, State’s Attorney Gregory M. Minger of Eureka and Coroner Tim D. Ruestman of Kappa stand alone on the ballot.

The Woodford County board, which consists of three districts that each send five candidates to serve four-year terms does not have a full slate.

Here are the candidates:

District 1: John Krug, Republican of El Paso; Larry Stine, Democrat of Kappa; and Johnathan Earl Schertz, Republican of El Paso. Timothy W. Wilcoxen, Republican of Benson, is running for an unexpired two-year term.

District 2: Timothy Worner, Republican of Metamora; Mike Laming, Democrat of Metamora; David Meinhold, Republican of Germantown Hills.

District 3: Autum Jones, Republican of Eureka; Richard Reeb, Republican of Eureka; and Greggory Walraven, Republican of Eureka.

This election cycle is also one when established parties put forward candidates to serve as precinct committee persons throughout the county.

The general election will be Nov. 5, 2024.