Woodford County’s young honorary deputy’s cancer returns for the 4th time

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Brandon “Brave” Hale, a 13-year-old honorary deputy for the Woodford County Sheriff’s department, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time.

Hale has beaten cancer the previous three times which included brain, spinal and stomach cancer. The latter, according to his mother Tammy Hale, was discovered in his stomach again in early February.

Although Hale is familiar with the process of waiting in hospital rooms while her young son goes through chemotherapy, she said it’s a process that never gets any easier.

“It’s always harder,” Hale said. “As a cancer mom, it’s tough especially when you have other children at home.”

In early January, WMBD sat down with Brandon “Brave” before he was rediagnosed and he said because he’s been battling cancer since 2015, he’d ready to fight it again if it returned.

“If the cancer comes back, I’m gonna kick it’s butt no matter what,” Brandon said.

Tammy Hale said now that her son’s cancer has returned in the same place, the doctors at OSF are optimistic about the same treatments beating it again.

“It’s the same cancer that was in his stomach prior so we’re doing the ISE Chemo that’s what killed it the last time,” Hale said.

Hale said although her son was upset about the cancer returning, she uses four simple words to keep encouraging him to fight.

“We just had to explain to him you know “never ever give up” that’s his quote and you just have to keep pushing that to him.

She said the Hales are also selling shirts and pullover hoodies with her son’s logo “Brandon Brave” on the front on Custom Ink’s website.

She said all of the proceeds go toward supporting her commute to and from the hospital as well as any necessities the family might need during Brandon’s time in the hospital.