Woodring trial day 1: Fellow officers take the stand to describe the deadly incident

LEWISTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Four members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department took the stand Thursday in a trial for a man accused of killing one of their own.

Nathan Woodring is being charged with first-degree murder after being accused of shooting and killing Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum after he responded to a disturbance call at Woodring’s home along with three other officers.

Woodring has pleaded not guilty.

In the courtroom Thursday, State’s Attorney Justin Jochums delivered his opening statements and called Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard, Sgt. Jonathon Webb, Sgt. Matthew Waters and Lt. Dan Daly to the stand.

Webb, Waters, and Daly all responded to Wooodring’s home along with Chisum on the day of his death.

During opening statements, Jochums said the case was “fairly straightforward.” The prosecution alleges Woodring shot Chisum once in his chest and once in his back with a shotgun while he was responding to a disturbance call at Woodring’s home in rural Avon.

Daly and Waters both testified Woodring threw a water jug at officers while they were responding, which caused Chisum to chase Wooding to his porch. Immediately following this, the pair said they heard two gunshots from what sounded like a shotgun.

All three officers said Chisum was running away from the porch when he was shot the second time.

While testifying, all three officers were emotional but said they had prior knowledge due to previous calls to this address.

For the defense, attorney Nicholas Cotta focused much of his questioning on whether or not officers physically saw the shooting, what their exact distance was, and if they saw anyone else leave the home.

The defense also elected to reserve opening statements until they begin making their argument.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.