Woodring trial day 5: Doctor confirms fatal shot was suffered while officer attempted to run from scene

LEWISTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Day five of the trial for an Avon man accused of murdering a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy is underway.

Nathan Woodring is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Deputy Troy Chisum while he and three other officers responded to a disturbance call at Woodring’s home in rural Avon in June 2019.

Allegedly, Woodring fired two bullets into Chisum: one in his chest and a second to his back.

Friday, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Amanda Youmans testified that she worked on the autopsy of Chisum and said the shotgun wound to his back is the one that killed him.

Thursday, fellow officers testified Chisum attempted to run away from Woodring after the first bullet was fired, resulting in a fatal blow to his back.

Also testifying was Woodring’s mother, Linda. While on the stand, a three-minute clip of a conversation between her and Nathan while he was in the McDonough County jail in July 2019 was played.

In the conversation, Nathan alleged his door was kicked in and that’s when he fired the shots at the officers.

Linda said she left her son’s home just before the shooting occurred and told the courtroom she never would have left if she knew what was going to happen.

During cross-examination of the crime scene, investigators for the defense focused on photos of Nathan’s damaged door, asking crime scene investigators if they were consistent with forced entry.

Illinois State Police Crime Investigator Sgt. Timothy Lemasters said it “could” be consistent, but there was no way of telling when that damage occurred.

The defense also questioned negotiators about their knowledge of Nathan’s mental health.

Evidence entered on Friday included two shotguns and shells taken from the suspect’s home.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. WMBD has a crew in the courthouse.