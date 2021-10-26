Woodring trial day 7: Experts testify meth contributed to accused shooter’s mental health

LEWISTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nathan Woodring has had multiple evaluations for his mental health, and in court Tuesday, experts testified they feel meth contributed to his problems.

Woodring is being charged with first-degree murder following the death of Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum who responded to a disturbance call at Woodring’s home in 2019.

The prosecution called Dr. Daniel Cuneo, a psychiatrist who evaluated Woodring’s mental health in 2020, testified it is his opinion that Woodring does have a mental illness, but not to the point where he could not “appreciate the criminality of his conduct” in regard to the alleged shooting.

Cuneo went on to say Woodring does have delusions and hallucinations that appeared when he began regularly using meth. The doctor believes Woodring qualifies for a guilty but mentally ill plea, however, he does not feel he qualifies for a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

For the defense, Dr. Terry Killian, who was called in the day before, said it is his opinion that Woodring has a chronic psychotic disorder, and meth likely contributed to it.

Monday, Killian said Woodring was too ill to be deemed responsible for what he’s accused of. Tuesday, he said Woodring showed psychotic symptoms when he was not on meth as well.

Killian evaluated Woodring’s mental health in 2019, two months after the alleged shooting.