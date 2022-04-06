PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Woodruff Career and Technical Center’s culinary program won first place at the ProStart state competition in March.

The competition challenged hundreds of young chefs from across Illinois to showcase their skills in preparing food and restaurant management.

Woodruff won first place in management and second place in culinary. This is their fifth year in a row taking home a first-place title at the competition.

Their restaurant concept impressed judges with savory and sweet stuffies, stuffed bread, a floor plan, and marketing materials. The students also won $5,000 scholarships that go toward the culinary college of their choice.

The three students responsible for the concept said it was exciting to win in their first year of the program, strengthening their passions for the industry.

“Me personally, I cried,” Trinity Morris, a sophomore at Richwoods High School, said. “I’m already looking up a whole bunch of colleges and everything…and honestly, I just wish this program was till forever.”

Connor Lemont, another sophomore at Richwoods, said he’s learned so much from the program and can’t wait to continue to gain skills next year.

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do in the culinary industry and this just made me gravitate towards the marketing side and wanting to share the food and the restaurant with people,” Lemont said.

The team will go to nationals in Washington D.C. on May 6.

To learn more about the culinary program, go here.