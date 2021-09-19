“Woofstock” helps raise money for no-kill shelter in Hanna City

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) – A fundraising event made for dogs is also helping dogs in need of forever homes.

It’s called “Woofstock” and it’s raising money for SAMS, a non-kill animal shelter in Hanna City. From pupaccinos, to dog pools and treats, local dogs got the chance to meet new friends and spend time with their owners Sunday. A live band, local animal vendors, food, and auctions were also available at Sommer Park.

The shelter manager, Alex Menke, said the money raised at “Woofstock” is going to pay for vet bills, food, and medicine.

“Our shelter prides ourselves on doing stuff beyond the basics so we have a behaviorist that works with our dogs we do mental enrichments,” said Menke. “We also do kennels in their yards so its not just a place to keep animals where they get food and water every day. They get enrichment, they get real-life experience so when they go to that forever home it’s a good match.”

She said the event usually raises between 15 to 20,000 dollars for the shelter.