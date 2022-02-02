Word games like WORDLE good for the B-R-A-I-N, says OSF neurologist

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Internet word game Wordle continues to pop up on social media feeds nationwide.

However, a neurologist nurse practitioner at OSF St. Joseph in Bloomington said the game might actually be beneficial to your brain.

Kelly Kratschmer said multiple studies have shown doing crosswords, word searches and Sudoku puzzles stimulates the brain. She said that includes video games like Words With Friends or Wordle.

“You’re working out your brain and it’s building more connections, it’s getting stronger to help increase your cognitive function,” Kratschmer said.

She said keeping the brain active has shown to delay the affects of Alzheimer’s and Dementia in patients by as much as five years.

“Just like when your primary doctor tells you to stay as active as much as you can, as long as you can because it will delay that debility where you can’t function anymore, it does the same thing for your brain. It may not prevent you from getting dementia or slowing down but it can delay the onset,” Kratschmer said.

She said since the younger generation is playing Wordle and other similar games, it’ll be easier for them to keep their minds active as they age.

“It can help people perform better as far as memory tasks, reasoning, attention and especially speed and accuracy. Studies have shown that preforming well in these categories can be attributed to working out your brain,” Kratschmer said.

Kratschmer also recommends the games for young children whom might be allotted screen time on a parent’s tablet.