Work begins on West Bloomington Market

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A battle for healthy food may soon come to an end for community members on Bloomington’s west side.

The West Market Street Council on Wednesday began laying down the foundation for an end to the food struggle in west Bloomington.

It’s hoping to make the empty lot at the corner of Market and Howard Street home to a grocery store.

President of the West Market Street Council Arthur Haynes said it’s something the neighborhood needs.

“If we don’t succeed, it will put this community in an even worse situation than it was in (before) we started,” Haynes said.

According to Haynes, 15 years ago, the United States Department of Agriculture designated West Bloomington a food desert. He said it’s a title he’s hoping to change.

“We are at a point where, this is one of those things that has to happen we cannot fail we cannot not get a grocery store in this community,” Haynes said.

The West Market Street Council is partnering with Project H.O.P.E., a McLean County non-profit.

Founder of Project H.O.P.E. Chris Collins said he got involved because it’s a personal matter.

“I grew up here and there’s always been a negative stigma with this property so I want to change that,” Collins said.

The first step was constructing a project shed, serving as a storage space during the winter months.

But first, it will be used for a Santa’s workshop event on December 19th and 20th.

Haynes said the event will be socially-distanced and will hopefully brighten people’s holiday amid a strange year.

“Hopefully spread some Christmas joy throughout the neighborhood,” Haynes said. “2020 has been pretty rough on everybody and we hope we can send people into the new year with a smile on their face.”

He expects the shed to be complete by this weekend.