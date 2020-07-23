Work continues on OSF HealthCare comprehensive cancer center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The building of a comprehensive cancer center at OSF HealthCare is continuing its fundraising initiatives through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project approved shortly before the pandemic began will cost $250 million, the hospital is hoping to raise roughly $100 million.

It will be located in the center of campus at OSF Saint Francis.

The cancer center will feature proton beam therapy which can reduce treatment times and leave healthy tissue undamaged.

“We need to be able to bring the very best technology and care for cancer in the community people shouldn’t have to leave the communities some don’t have the capacities to travel for care everyone needs to be able to get the latest cancer care close to home,” said vice president of development at OSF HealthCare, Travis Bradburn.

In addition the center will feature patient education and support spaces, an infusion center, and a full range of cancer-related services.

