Work continues on Peoria’s Geographic Information Systems mapping project

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Consultants will be out around Peoria mapping the city’s stormwater infrastructure in the coming days and weeks.

The consultants will be working with Peoria Public Works crews in the areas around Interstate 74 South to West Farmington Road and West Parkside Drive from North Sterling Avenue East to North University Street.

The digital map will involve Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology which will provide Peoria with more opportunities for planning and analyzing data.

Stormwater Engineer Andrea Klopfenstein said the new system will ultimately save money for Peoria residents.

“Having technologically sound maps will improve our planning efforts as a Department, which translates to cost savings for our residents,” Klopfenstein said.

More than 70% of the city’s stormwater system has been tracked since the project began in 2012.

When a crew finds a city-owned storm water structure, they do the following:

Take a GPS location, both horizontal and vertical (elevation)

Pull the structure covers off and identify the pipe material, size, direction and elevation, as well as identify any maintenance needs

Take a photograph of the structure

Draw a sketch of the structure including the pipe directions

Submit information to the Quality Control team for review

Submit to GIS staff to map the infrastructure

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected