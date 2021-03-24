Work on I-74 in Peoria County to begin Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced construction on Interstate 74 between the Kickapoo (exit 82) and Illinois (exit 71) interchanges in Peoria County will beegin Monday, March 29.

The project involves drainage repairs and pavement patching and resurfacing. I-74 will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the work, which is expected to be complete in September, according to a press release.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.