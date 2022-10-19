BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Work continues on the rehabilitation of a historic building in downtown Bloomington.

Construction crews have started interior and exterior work at the CII East building at East and Front Streets near the government center.

On the outside, crews have started removing the old balconies and replacing them with new metal. Inside, crews have demolished some of the interiors and have begun framing rooms and spaces.

Six months ago, Catalyst Construction entered into a redevelopment with the city on the building.

Robbie Osenga, business development director for Catalyst Construction, said things started slowly, but have picked up. By summer, the newly rehabbed building will be a new “front door” to the city’s downtown for drivers headed north on East Street.

“When folks are coming into our community and into our downtown from the south, they’re no longer going to see a vacant building, they’re going to see a completely restored and vibrant space that people love to work and live in and we really do believe this can be a catalyst for other development here in downtown,” Osenga said.

The tenant and namesake of the building will be Northwestern Mutual, which will move its Bloomington offices to the first floor.

Floors two, three and four will be 12 short or long-term rental units featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Two miles west of downtown, improvements continue on the $13.7 million renovation of O’Neil Pool and Park.

Right now, crews are working on the eight-lane lap pool, installing pipes and filters and working on the bathhouses.

Director of Parks and Recreation, Eric Veal, said the project is still on track to be completed next summer and is within the budget.

Veal said once complete, it will rejuvenate the westside and bring a state-of-the-art amenity that all residents can enjoy.

“This will be the first lazy river that’s open to the public in Bloomington and Normal; so we’re highly excited about that. We will have one water slide with the capability of adding two more in the future,” Veal said.

The project also consists of upgraded park amenities, including a newer, larger skate park.