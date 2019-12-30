Work on WMBD tower may affect viewing

EAST PEORIA, Ill.– Many viewers may be experiencing signal interruptions, especially in Bloomington-Normal.

Don’t worry, it’s not the tv, it is actually on our end. The FCC has directed us to move to a new frequency.

Right now, WMBD is operating at a reduced frequency as crews perform work on our towers. WMBD should be operating on reduced frequency until January 17th when WMBD begins broadcasting on a new frequency.

If you watch WMBD via antenna, you will have to rescan your television after that date to keep watching WMBD News and CBS programs.

This will not affect our cable and satellite viewers.