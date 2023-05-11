PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The intersection of Illinois Route 9 and 14th Street have lane reductions over the next week as the intersection is converted from a two-way stop to a signal-controlled intersection.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the work, which was to begin earlier this week. The intersection is reduced to one lane in each direction and will fully reopen after installation of traffic signals and pavement striping.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers should also avoid the work area and use alternate routes when they can.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com and www.gettingaroundpeoria.com.