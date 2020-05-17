Work underway for Peoria drive through testing location

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Work is being done at a Peoria Civic Center parking lot as it prepares to host a central Illinois drive-thru, COVID-19 testing site.

The current site at the McLean County Fairgrounds will remain open until this Friday, May 22nd. Then, that site will be moved to Peoria and if things go as planned the Peoria site would open the very next day, Saturday, May 23rd.

According to Governor Pritzker, the McLean County fairgrounds location averaged around 20 tests per day. The Illinois Department of Public Health says the switch comes because it’s necessary to accommodate higher testing capabilities.