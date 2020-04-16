Worker recovering after explosion at Bloomington-Normal Water Plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Right now, investigators are working to determine what caused an explosion at Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District’s southeast plant Thursday morning.

It happened just after 8:00 A.M. in a digester boiler room.

Randy Stein, the district’s executive director, says one worker was injured. She is now getting treatment at a local hospital.

“We’re still looking into what happened this morning, but we’re grateful that our employee was not seriously injured. That is the most important thing right now,” said Stein.

Two other employees were at the plant when the explosion happened. Both were not injured.

Stein explains that a digester converts sludge into biosolids, methane gas and water. Any damage is not affecting areas served by the southeast plant. That includes parts of Bloomington, the Village of Downs and the Crestwicke Subdivision.

Downs, Randolph, and Bloomington Township firefighters all assisted at the scene.