UTICA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was taken to a hospital after falling into a deep hole in Utica Friday morning.

Just before noon, demolition on the old Waltham North School was taking place when a 56-year-old worker was hit by an excavator and fell into a nearly 20-foot deep hole, according to Lt. Jody Henry with the Utica Fire Department.

That hole used to be the basement of the school.

It took rescue teams about an hour to get the man out. He suffered injuries to his legs and pelvis, but he is expected to live.

He was taken to the Peru Airport, then life-flighted to OSF St. Francis in Peoria at 1:15 p.m.



