Workers find fire on roof of Papa Johns in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A pizza place fire evacuates workers and leads to a fire investigation.

Around 10:30 Monday night, the Papa Johns on N. Sheridan Rd. in Peoria, was found by employees to be on fire.

Workers reported smelling smoke while inside the building, but when they went outside, they saw fire from the roof area.

Fire crews found a fire near an electrical box and neon sign. They were able to put out the flames within 10 minutes after arriving.

There were no injuries reported, and the fire remains under investigation.