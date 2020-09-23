Workers rescued after being trapped on malfunctioning scaffolding 200 feet in air

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.) — The Normal Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team was able to rescue workers that were trapped on a malfunctioning scaffolding that is 200 feet off the ground outside State Farm Headquarters.

After a windowpane was removed from the building, workers crawled into the building and off of the scaffolding.

(UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.) — Authorities said a glass windowpane is being taken off of the building. Workers are helping to remove it onto the scaffolding.

The Normal Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team is attempting to rescue workers on a malfunctioning scaffolding that about is 200 feet off the ground outside State Farm Headquarters.

Firefighters said the workers are safe and harnessed at the moment, but said the scaffolding won’t move up or down. The scaffolding is on the east side of the building.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected