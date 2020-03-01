Working up a sweat for a good cause: Community works out to raise money for Landwehr family

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Working up a sweat for a cause, that’s what central Illinoisans did to raise money for a local toddler who is battling cancer.

On Saturday, 360 Speed and Performance in East Peoria held a train-a-thon for two-year-old Brigham Landwehr, the son of a Peoria Police detective who is battling stage 4 neuroblastoma. Anyone could come to work up a sweat and support the Landwehr family.

“These are people from elite athletes to kids, to their parents and grandparents,” said 360 owner, Eric Crowhurst.

On Saturday the gym held a 12-hour marathon with all proceeds going to the Landwehr family.

“I just felt the responsibility of as a business owner to do something positive to help them out and raise money for the whole family,” Crowhurst said.

Eric Crowhurst, a Peoria firefighter has known Brigham’s dad, Seth, a Peoria Police detective for almost 15 years. Seth Landwehr says public service workers such as police, fire, and military are extended family.

“He’s just the other side of it and it just shows how we really do stick together in tough times,” Landwehr said.

From 9 am to 9 pm people signed up for a one hour class. All sessions were completely sold out; most have never even met the Landwehrs.

“It makes me feel great. That’s why I wanted to come up and at least meet some of the people that showed up showing their support for Brigham. Eric did good and I appreciate him for doing it,” Landwehr said.

“It’s truly a blessing, it shows how much the Peoria area cares about families in need,” Crowhurst said.

At last count, total donations exceeded over $2,300. People can also Venmo donations if they weren’t able to work out.

Seth Landwehr also says, Brigham’s first two rounds of chemo went well and that Brigham is full of energy as ever. Viral infection from stem cell harvest caused some delay but they hope to be starting a third round of chemo in the next few weeks.

Venmo donations can be made to @eric-crowhurst.