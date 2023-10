PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Swan Lake will be making a special one-night-only appearance at the Civic Center on March 9.

A Peoria Civic Center news release states that the production will feature hand-painted sets, over 150 costumes, and a live orchestra.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or in person at the Toyota Box Office.

World Ballet Series is a ballet project featuring international artists and professional dancers from 10 different countries.