BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The World Championship Ice Racing Series is perfect for those who love motorsports with a chilling twist.

“So they have motorcycles, four wheelers and kind of a kids or toy division they call it where some smaller vehicles go on the ice,” said Bloomington’s Director of Arts & Entertainment Anthony Nelson.

Come February 10, people will be racing everything from motorcycles to four-wheelers on ice at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Nelson says this event will help motocross lovers get the same fulfillment they do with dirt track racing.

“It’s kind of a unique event. So dirt track racing fans from the area, if you’re a dirt track racing fan there’s not a lot of racing this time of year. It’s kind of a great way to get that racing itch over the winter break,” Nelson said.

At capacity, about 5,600 people can pack the arena with adrenaline. Nelson believes an event of this magnitude will attract many to the area.

“We’ve already had people reach out today about group tickets, and suite rentals. So it’ll bring people from both communities, Champaign, Peoria, and Springfield into town, hopefully for a night out, enjoy dinner, and then come to the arena and then hopefully stay longer. But it’s great to drive people to the community. And we’ll get a lot of local people as well to enjoy the show,” he said.

With events like the ice racing series coming to town, the arena is now hiring ushers, custodians, and concessions workers to help out.

“We’re hiring across the board. Some full time some seasonal positions. Trying to get ourselves ready for not only ice racing but we have three IHSA events coming in, the Peoria Rivermen. So we’ll need staff to help man the different areas,” said Nelson.

Tickets go on sale January 5. For ticket and employment visit www.grossingermotorsarena.com.