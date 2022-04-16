PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Wraparound Center held an activity fair for Peoria Public Schools’ students.

Twelve organizations came out to talk about the services they provide for the youth. A few organizations that participated included the Dream Center of Peoria, One Hundred Black Men, and Peoria Park District.

Services featured camps, employment opportunities, and several activities for students from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

Director of social and emotional learning for Peoria Public Schools, Dr. Derrick Booth, said parents should take advantage of every opportunity presented at the fair.

“The research shows us that students who participate in pro-social activities, [have] academic increases and their exposure to risky behaviors decrease. So, we wanted to show them what’s available in the Peoria community to connect their students to some of these activities,” said Booth.

He said he hopes parents continue to sign their students up for activities in the spring and summer.