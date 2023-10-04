PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The board of Directors of Illinois Valley Telecommunications Corporation announced a new appointment at WTVP Wednesday afternoon.
A WTVP Facebook post states that Julie Sanders will be the Interim Station Manager of WTVP PBS in Peoria.
Sanders originally joined in 2016 as Marketing and Content Director and has been seen at pledge drives, promotions and WTVP’s “You Gotta See This”.
Sanders is a dynamic, forward-thinking content and communications leader with over 25 years of cumulative experience spearheading video production, public relations, and integrated marketing in a public media and agency environment. She continues to be dedicated to promoting the mission and vision of WTVP PBS.WTVP Facebook