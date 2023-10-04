PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The board of Directors of Illinois Valley Telecommunications Corporation announced a new appointment at WTVP Wednesday afternoon.

A WTVP Facebook post states that Julie Sanders will be the Interim Station Manager of WTVP PBS in Peoria.

Sanders originally joined in 2016 as Marketing and Content Director and has been seen at pledge drives, promotions and WTVP’s “You Gotta See This”.