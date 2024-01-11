PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Trustees of Peoria’s public television station met in closed session for a little over an hour Thursday but left without commenting on what they discussed.

The board of the Illinois Valley Public Telecommunications Corporation, the parent company of WTVP, convened their meeting at 4 p.m., immediately went into closed or “executive session” to discuss matters of “proprietary information” or items that required private discussion with their attorney. They reconvened at about 5:10 p.m. and immediately adjourned the meeting.

The board will meet the next two Tuesdays of this month, and they are expected to be more normal meetings where the board will discuss finances, station issues and other items.

Federal funding for the station remains on hold, while the Corporation for Public Broadcasting investigates the station’s finances.