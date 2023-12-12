PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — During the executive session of Tuesday’s monthly WTVP Board of Directors meeting, a plan was reviewed to “consider privileged commercial and financial information” related to securing the station’s future.

The plan could ensure that the station will remain local, but details of the plan will be announced with board approval, according to a press release.

The release also discussed how the board has spent the last ten weeks reviewing options to “ensure the future financial viability” of the station.

It also mentioned the “improper, unauthorized, or questionable” expenses that “appear to have been approved by” the former CEO and Director of Finance/Human Resources of the station.

The open part of the meeting discussed the current financial situation of the station, and the deficit stands at $468,000 as of Nov. 30 year-to-date. That is an increase of $53,000 in the deficit since the last Board meeting.

After an executive session, the board took public comments. One attendee and avid viewer said “All of you ought to resign,” to the board, while another blasted the station for “mismanagement of funds”.

Others were more sympathetic to the board, with one man saying he hopes they can find “balance” and regain community support.

Board Chairman Andrew Rand concluded the meeting by once again denying WTVP’s dissolution, and that it was made by “someone who likes to start vicious rumors”.

The press release was released shortly after the meeting’s conclusion and went on to say that the station is working with the National Educational Telecommunications Association to ensure fiscal compliance and transparency moving forward.

It also shows there is possible criminal activity, as the Peoria Police Department has been engaged. It ended by saying that the station “continues to be responsive” to requests made by the Illinois Attorney General and Corporation for Public Broadcasting and “will fulfill all requests and needed documentation as required”.

Rand declined to comment with WMBD after the meeting.