WTVP introduces new remote learning channel

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Public Broadcasting Station affiliate WTVP is rolling out a new channel geared toward educating children. It will be called WTVP Remote and on air for the upcoming school year.

Lesley Matuszak, president and CEO of WTVP said this is an effort to help schools adapt to the new normal. Matuszak said internet had become a channel of choice for distributing education to students, but the problem is everyone does not have access to internet or computers.

WTVP is partnering with the Peoria County superintendent as well as the Peoria County Board Chairman to bridge the digital divide. Matuszak said this station will reach everyone in a 2,000 household area. It will be on channel 47.5 for households without cable, those we have cable will have to tune into a different station that has not been announced yet. The channel will exclusively carry educational content and resources for Central Illinois students. Matuszak said the content will be available during this pandemic and well after just incase the community is faced with another challenge.

Pre K-12 can watch this channel for classes 24/7. This program is funded by grants and other donations, but viewers will not be asked to support monetarily.