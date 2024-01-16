PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The board of trustees for the company that oversees WTVP-TV will undergo wholescale change amid financial woes that threaten the station’s existence.

At a meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that 11 people including Board Chairman Andrew Rand and former City Councilman Sid Ruckreigel were resigning. Replacing them were eight new people including state Sen. Win Stoller, a Republican from Germantown Hills.

WTVP has been embroiled in controversy ever since former CEO Lesley Matuszak’s death in September, with the station having to cut $1.5 million from its budget, lay off nine employees and pause the publication of Peoria Magazine. A criminal investigation has also been initiated.

Questions have swirled on social media over the months regarding the station’s fiscal well-being. Rumors of the station possibly shuttering its doors were tamped down by Board Chairman Andrew Rand in December but federal funding for WTVP is on hold while the Corporation for Public Broadcasting conducts an investigation into the station’s financial woes.

A statement released last week but obtained over the weekend by WMBD-TV states the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which manages grants and funding for the nation’s public broadcasting network, has pushed the pause button on giving out federal dollars to the embattled TV station.

All this background comes as board members had expressed at meetings in October that they were unaware of possible fiscal maleficence at the station.

Resigning from the board were: Rand, Wayne Cannon, Dr. John Day, Monica Hendrickson, Ruckriegel, Amanda Campbell, Stephen Morris, Stephen Shipley, Jerry Herbstreith, Sally Snyder, and Ashley Spain.

Of those, Cannon, Dayh, Hendrickson, and Rickriegel’s terms had been set to expire in 2024.

Replacing Rand as chairman was John Wieland. Other new members of the board are Dr. Andy Chiou, Martin Johnson, Daysha Warr, Dan Pearson, Heather Acerra, and Rick Lavender.

The station is already being investigated by the Peoria Police Department and the Illinois Attorney General’s office. A police report was filed at the Peoria Police Station but it contains little information regarding the allegations of theft.

And the TV station has filed a claim with its insurance company seeking to reclaim some of the lost money. The station has named Matuszak and the station’s former finance and human resources director Lin McLaughlin as employees who “appear” to have approved “improper, unauthorized, or questionable” spending.

The move also comes as a group called Friends of 47 called for the resignation of the board earlier Tuesday.

The Friends of 47 cited “questionable, unauthorized, or improper” spending and the resulting dismissal of nine staff members.

Wieland seemed to allude to the initiative in his first remarks to the board: “A lot has happened tonight in just a few minutes,” he said, according to a release. “Yesterday athe short-term viability of WTVP was in serious doubt. Today, that doubt is removed thanks to Chairman Rand and the board.”

Wieland said that Rand and the board took the appropriate steps once they learned of a misuse of funds. He also commended the board for finding a path that would lead to more solid financial footing.

“I want to thank Chairman Rand and the board for their professionalism and effort to restore any trust lost from our communities over the past few months,” Wieland said.

This story will be updated.