PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WTVP announced that they reduced staff by 9 positions Friday as part of its reorganization of station operations.

According to a WTVP news release, the reductions impacted all areas of its business operations.

The Board of Directors for Peoria’s PBS station voted on Tuesday to cut their budget by $1.5 million, due to two years of consecutive operation losses.

“This is not an easy decision. However, it is a necessary step to ensure the long-term sustainability of WTVP PBS and to continue the impact the station has on our community,” said Interim Station Manager Julie Sanders. “Each of our team members has played an important role in our success. We are committed to help assist through this transition, each of those affected by this layoff.”

Everyone affected by the reduction was provided a severance package.