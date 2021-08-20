WWE Legend Rikishi coming to Illinois for pro wrestling event

OREGON, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’re a pro wrestling fan, then the name Rikishi is one you’ve heard countless times.

On Saturday, the WWE legend will appear in Oregon, Illinois for the ZOWA Live: Back It Up event.

ZOWA is based in central Illinois, many of the wrestlers being from LaSalle County.

Rikishi joined Matt Sheehan for an interview to look ahead at Saturday’s event.

Sheehan: What can the fans expect from you this weekend?

“As always, Rikishi is going to back it up. I’m going to bring some of that attitude era back in the day, what they remember me from. Giving that infamous “stink face” and that’s if somebody steps out of line, my friend,” Rikishi said. “But I’m looking forward for ZOWA Live. I want to thank them for bringing Bik Kishi there to Oregon, Illinois. The fans, I encourage you guys to come on through because we’re going to have a good life.”

Sheehan: How does it feel that pro wrestling is back in full swing?

“It’s a great feeling. To be able to perform in front of a live crowd, it’s a different kind of energy you feed off of. When you have fans right there in front of your face booing you, cheering you on. For the past year and a half, it was very difficult because now you’re in an empty arena trying to perform and yell at a person and you’re not getting that feedback as if you were in a live arena. It feels really good,” Rikishi said. “Once Wrestlemania hit where WWE had their huge event, I’m sure a lot of the independent companies around the world were very very happy. Now for a professional wrestler, I get to go and perform in front of a live crowd and do what we love.”

Sheehan: I gotta get your reaction to John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at Summerslam Saturday.

“It’s good to see John Cena back in the loop. He’s a big name and brings a lot of attention to Summerslam, everyone knows Roman Reigns has been crushing it the last 12 years. Ever since he started. This is very difficult, I’m caught in between,” Rikishi said. “John Cena is a very good friend of mine, I have nothing but respect for John Cena. I also appreciate what he’s done for the business. But I also know my family member, Roman Reigns. My sons the Usos that are also involved. If you ask me, friend over blood, I gotta go blood.”

Rikishi will also be in Skokie, Illinois August 22. At 2:00 p.m. he will be at the Village Inn Pizzeria, located at 8050 Lincoln Avenue, to sign autographs before the show and during intermission.