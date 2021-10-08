WWII bomber plane on display in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A piece of American history flew into Bloomington Friday afternoon and will be on display through the day Saturday.

Rosie’s Reply, a B-25 bomber used in World War Two made its final stop in Bloomington at the Prairie Aviation Museum.

It’s one of two planes of its model still flying today and was used in the Mediterranean in WWII.

The crew has flown for nine days and made stops in Tulsa, Oklahoma as well as Kansas City, Missouri; where the plane was built in 1943.

Jerry Lester a crew member of Rosie’s Reply said everything inside and out is original besides the GPS and paint job.

“When you get a chance to view this airplane; remember this was built in 1943, this was state of the art. You’re going to see controls handled by cables, you’re going see all sorts of things in there that modern technology has done away with,” Lester said.

Saturday, members of the public can see the plane up close and can even buy a ticket for a ride.

“We want them to experience what it was like for these crews and what they went through. They’re always interested in seeing the plane up close, we want them out here, we want them touching it and we want them to feel a piece of history and greatly appreciate the men and women that sacrificed their lives,” Lester said.

Lester said the name is a tribute to the American, women factory workers who helped assemble planes for the war.

The crew and plane are based out of the Yankee Air Museum in Belleville, Michigan.