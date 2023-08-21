PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Country music star Wynona Judd will be making a pit stop at the Peoria Civic Center for her latest theatre tour ‘Back to Wy’.

A Civic Center news release confirms she will be in the River City on Nov. 4. She will be performing the entirety of her first two albums ‘Wynona’ and ‘Tell Me Why’ track to track and back to back before performing a finale of other classic hits.

“Deep diving into my first two solo albums, ‘Wynonna’ and ‘Tell Me Why,’ track by track, will be a trip down memory lane. As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life,” said Judd.

She continued, “The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see ‘herstory’ repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues…”

Tickets will be on sale Friday, Aug. 25 starting at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster or in person at the Toyota Box Office.