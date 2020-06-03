Xfinity sees massive outages throughout Illinois, Midwest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Xfinity outages are being reported across not just central Illinois, but the Midwest on Wednesday afternoon.
Comcast has not yet provided word on the cause of the outages, or when internet service would be restored.
For more information, including a live outage map, click here.
