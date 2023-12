WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new hibachi and sushi is opening in Washington.

Yatta Hibachi & Sushi is preparing for its grand opening Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant recommends the triple meat hibachi and its Washington and South California rolls on its menu.

The menu features a variety of hibachi and sushi choices. See the menu here.

The Japanese cuisine restaurant is located at 1105 Peoria Street.