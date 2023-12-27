WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The actions of three citizen heroes saved a child’s life during a massive West Peoria apartment fire on a hot summer night in June.

The dramatic rescue, caught on body cam footage, happened at the Edgewood Apartments, which displaced dozens of people.

“It was a very large fire,” said West Peoria Fire Chief Terry Schadt.

Everyone got out before firefighters arrived, except for a family of four. Kaleb Martin, his fiancé Jessica and their two daughters were trapped on third floor.

Quick thinking residents and firefighters caught one child using a sheet as a makeshift basin. Firefighters rescued the parents and their other daughter by ladder. Jessica was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and put in a coma, but has since recovered.

“Everybody get a corner and hold it tight and hold it high, try to break the fall. She came down, and that was an adrenaline rush, not a good one. It was scary watching that child fall from a two story building,” said Dillon Lyons, one of the citizen heroes.

Their bravery was recognized one month later in a ceremony honoring citizen heroes and first responders. Three residents – Dillon Lyons, Norman Johnson and Tristan Morris – were presented with lifesaving awards from the city and from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve never seen that before, where people came together in this mass to try and do that, so that was fantastic…We felt that these people deserved to be recognized publicly,” said Schadt.

Schadt said the call came in around 10:30 p.m. on June 20.

“When we turned the corner onto Farmington Rd, we saw the glow, so we knew we were going to need some help,” he said.

Seven area departments responded, but Schadt said the city’s water pressure could not keep up with the monster fire. They ran out of water – twice.

The city and fire department are now working with Illinois American Water to add fire hydrants and put in new water lines to ensure it never happens again.

“When you’re trying to set up large quantities of water with ladder truck companies, flowing well over 1,000 gallons of water a minute, you got to have a lot of pressure, and we just didn’t have that,” said Schadt.

The fire started in the top left apartment in the building and quickly spread to other units. Schadt said 12 units were destroyed and dozens of residents were displaced.

Kaleb Martin said he is eternally grateful to the citizen heroes who stepped up to save his daughter.

“I still would like to thank him. He gave me the courage to drop my child. He’s the one that told me it was okay,” he said.

In a twist of fate, Tristan Morris, one of the citizen heroes, once sought help from the Porch Pantry in Peoria. The pantry is run by Martin’s uncle, Charles Martin.

The fire was deemed accidental, with estimated damages of $2.25 million. The building has since been razed.