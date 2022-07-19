BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After nearly a decade of planning and building, the Bloomington-Normal Y.M.C.A. is preparing to open its new facility in Bloomington.

The nearly 70,000 sq. feet facility will be located near OSF St. Joseph off of Washington Street. Spaces in the building include expanded gym space and an aquatic center featuring water therapy pools and many basketball hoops on the gymnasium floor.

B.J. Wilken, CEO/Executive Director of the Bloomington-Normal YMCA said the facility is space for everyone regardless of their physical or financial abilities.

“We’ve built this facility to accommodate that and so we’re really excited to be able to offer a wide array of programming that really runs the spectrum of being able to include people in everything,” Wilken said.

Wilken said The Y has partnered with Easterseals of Central Illinois to share a portion of the space, so Easterseals is able to use the YMCA facilities for its programs as well.

He said some inclusive programs include adaptive swim lessons and adaptive sports on the basketball court.

The new YMCA building will open to charter members on August 15th. Regular members will have access to the new building beginning August 22nd.

Wilken said the old building in downtown Bloomington will officially close on August 21st and the hope is to donate it to another church or non-profit, however, there are no definitive plans he could share at this time.