PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Winners from Friday’s annual Santa Claus Parade have been announced, and the YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria unit came out on top, earning the coveted Santa Award.
All award-winning floats and units are listed below.
Best Commercial Float 1st place: Savory Court Senior Living
Best Commercial Float 2nd place: Aaron Kilgore State Farm
Best non-profit float 1st place: The YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria
Best non-profit float 2nd place: Nitche Theater Arts NFP
Best novelty entry/ ELF AWARD: Royal Family Dance Team
Best Overall Unit / SANTA AWARD: The YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria