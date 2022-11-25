PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Winners from Friday’s annual Santa Claus Parade have been announced, and the YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria unit came out on top, earning the coveted Santa Award.

All award-winning floats and units are listed below.

Best Commercial Float 1st place: Savory Court Senior Living

Best Commercial Float 2nd place: Aaron Kilgore State Farm

Best non-profit float 1st place: The YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria

Best non-profit float 2nd place: Nitche Theater Arts NFP

Best novelty entry/ ELF AWARD: Royal Family Dance Team

Best Overall Unit / SANTA AWARD: The YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria