PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday, some furry friends up for adoption joined their local yoga classes to help raise money for a Peoria non-profit.

The event was held by Peoria’s Pack Rescue Initiative, a non-profit that focuses on the fostering and adoption of pets.

Not every puppy chose to practice their downward dog positions – some chose to cuddle up while others took naps in the corner.

Co-founder Alyssa Emanuelson said dog yoga isn’t just good for people – it’s good for the dogs too.

“It’s really important to rescue dogs regardless of what rescue you support. When we have events like this, it’s the socialization with our puppies that teach them the world is not such a scary place, and it allows our dogs to find the best forever home,” Emanuelson said.

More information about the dogs and how to adopt them can be found on the Pet Pack Rescue Initiatives website.