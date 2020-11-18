Yordy Turkey Farm prepares a variety of options for Thanksgiving dinner

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — From farm to the Thanksgiving day table, Yordy Turkey Farm in Morton says this year, demand for turkeys is up.

Co-owner Christine Yordy thinks more people are planning to have multiple smaller gatherings. She says the half turkey, large turkey breast, wing, and other options have been popular this year.

She says it allows people to assemble their thanksgiving dinner depending on how much they need.

“When we hand our customers their product, we can guarantee not only the quality and the taste but also the safety that is 2020 with COVID. Everything’s been handled correctly, everybody’s been safe every aspect of the process,” said Yordy.

Yordy says the goal this year is to serve their customers safely and make sure they can still celebrate this holiday season.

“We want to make sure that our customers are completely comfortable and we’re accommodating them no matter what. We’ve been doing this for so long, over 80 years. We’ve got really loyal customers and we want to make sure that we really chin the bar for them and make sure that they’re comfortable,” said Yordy.

Yordy says people can still pick up their turkeys in-store, or use the new drive-thru.