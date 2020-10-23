You can now de-stress at Gone Mad Rage Room in Peoria’s Warehouse District

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new business is all the rage in Peoria’s warehouse district. Gone Mad Rage Room allows you to break, smash and destroy almost anything.

Owner Sara Ruder said it’s a unique experience where there are several different packages of things you can buy to smash, and you can even bring some of your own items.

“Honestly, they just have fun, they throw things, they laugh, just kind of get some that frustration of today’s world out of their system in here,” said Ruder.

Ruder said before starting, people will be told the rules, put on safety gear, and then, they can get to breaking.

“They feel good. They’re like, ‘Wow that was fun.’ They all feel like they’ve got a little less stress in their lives, which makes us feel good,” said Ruder.

She said it’s a great way to blow off some steam, and it’s a workout.

“It feels good. It’s exercise, it’s contact, you know looking at things as far as eye contact with things and smashing them. It’s a very cathartic way to relieve stress,” said Ruder.

Gone Mad Rage Room is open Tuesday through Sunday. Ruder says they take walk-ins, but prefer bookings, which you can make online.

