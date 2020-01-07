You can now sip alcohol and watch a movie at every Twin Cities theater

NORMAL, Ill. — Movie goers in Normal will be able to grab more than just popcorn after Monday’s liquor commission meeting.

The commission voted ‘yes’ on an ordinance that would allow you to purchase and drink alcohol while you watch a show.

The action comes after American Multi-Cinema, or AMC, asked the town to allow the sale of beer, wine and specialty drinks on their premises.

“It’s becomming a common benefit at movie theaters, around the community, and around the country, to be able to have a glass of beer or a glass of wine,” said City Manager, Pam Reece. “My assumption is that AMC would like to provide this service to their customers becuase of the competition.”

AMC is the only commercial theater in Normal. Before it is allowed to sell drinks it must be inspected by the McLean County Health Department, the Normal Fire Inspection Division, and the Normal Building Inspection Department.